JCC Hosting Virtual Seminars On New Tuition-Free Adult Learner Program

Jamestown Community College is hosting two virtual information sessions about a new tuition-free adult learner program.

The sessions are designed to help adults ages 25 to 55 learn how they can attend college tuition-free this fall with the new State University of New York Reconnect initiative.

The sessions will walk participants through eligibility, high-demand eligible programs, and the personalized support JCC offers. The presentation will include information on online programs, course offerings, and services available to students.

SUNY Reconnect participants can pursue select programs at JCC in health care, computer technology, education, and advanced manufacturing.

The first session is open to all and is scheduled for 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. tonight. Visit sunyjcc.edu/Reconnect for the link to join.

The second session is for accepted students and is set for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 13.

To learn more about SUNY Reconnect, contact JCC Admissions at Admissions@sunyjcc.edu or 716.338.1001.

