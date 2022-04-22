WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

JCC Juried Student Art and Design Exhibit Opens Friday, April 22

Jamestown Community College will host an opening reception and awards ceremony for JCC’s Juried Student Art and Design Exhibition Friday, April 22.

The event will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Weeks Gallery.

The event is free and open to the public, and features works from all three campus locations. Selections include painting, drawing and prints, photography, sculpture, ceramics, and digital media. Awards are presented to students who exhibit excellence working in a particular artistic medium.

The Juried Student Exhibition will be on display until May 12. The Weeks Gallery is located on the second floor of the Arts and Sciences Center. More information about the exhibition can be found at sunyjcc.edu/galleries

