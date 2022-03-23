JCC Kicks Off Open House Events With Virtual Event Wednesday Night

Jamestown Community College is kicking off its open house events with a virtual event tonight.

The registration for the virtual open house that takes place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23 can be found at sunyjcc.edu/openhouse.

This will be the first opportunity for attendees to converse with JCC faculty and staff.

And in-person open house event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 on the Jamestown Campus.

The event will give students opportunities to complete their admissions application, learn about scholarships and financial aid, tour the grounds, learn about support services, and talk with current students, faculty, and staff.

For more information, call 1-800-338-8557.