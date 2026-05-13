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JCC Names Student Speaker For 2026 Commencement Ceremony

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Miguel Cocerez

Jamestown Community College has named its student speaker for the spring 2026 commencement ceremony.

Miguel Cocerez will speak during the Jamestown Campus ceremony at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 16, in the Physical Education Complex.

A Health Information Technology major from Buffalo, New York, Cocerez achieved a 3.97 GPA after returning to the classroom for the first time in 20 years. A December graduate, he came to JCC after a career shift into healthcare sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. That experience helped him discover a passion for supporting people through compassion and kindness.

Cocerez completed his studies entirely online while continuing to work, and credits JCC’s commitment to flexible, student-centered learning for making his return to education possible.

He hopes to represent students who have faced hardship and self-doubt, drawing on his background growing up in a large Latino family where opportunities sometimes felt out of reach.

Cocerez is a recipient of the HIT Award, voted unanimously by the Health Information Technology faculty.

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