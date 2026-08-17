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JCC New Student Orientation Set For August 21

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Registration is now open for new student orientation at Jamestown Community College for first-time, full-time students enrolled for the fall semester.

The Jamestown Campus orientation session is scheduled for Friday, August 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with check-in from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the Physical Education Complex lobby.

New student orientation is designed to help students prepare for a successful transition to college. Participants will learn about campus technologies, academic resources, student support services, and what to expect as a college student before classes begin.

Students who are unable to attend an in-person session or who are taking classes exclusively online must complete JCC’s online orientation. The online orientation will be available beginning in August and will remain open throughout the semester.

Students must complete an academic advisement appointment and register for classes before signing up for orientation. Orientation sessions do not include advisement or course registration.

For more information and to register, visit sunyjcc.edu/Orientation.

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