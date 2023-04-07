JCC Offering High School Students Grant for Summer Class

Jamestown Community College is offering high school students a grant to cover summer tuition costs.

The Educational Advancement for Regional Neighbors (EARN) grant covers the cost of tuition for one summer course at JCC. This grant is available to the first 150 high school students who apply and enroll in a course during one of JCC’s two summer sessions.

EARN is open to students 15 or older who live or attend high school in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, or Allegany counties, and have been a permanent resident of New York state for at least a year.

Applications are due May 8 for Summer Session I and June 21 for Summer Session II. In-person classes, online, and hybrid courses are available. Students are responsible for fees and textbook costs, and must have parental consent at the time of application.

Those interested in taking additional summer courses may do so through the Pre-college Enrollment Program, which includes a grant that covers half the cost of tuition, up to $500.

Full eligibility details, the EARN application, and a list of available courses can be found at sunyjcc.edu/earn.

To apply for the Pre-college Enrollment Program grant, visit sunyjcc.edu/pep.