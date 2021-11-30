JCC On-Campus Students Must Be Vaccinated for Spring Semester

Jamestown Community College will continue to require incoming and returning students taking on campus classes to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for the Spring Semester.

In addition to students, those planning to participate in in-person college activities or use JCC campus facilities during the upcoming spring semester must provide proof of full vaccination by January 13th.

According to SUNY policy, any student who has not shown that they have completed a full vaccine series or been granted an exemption will either be unenrolled, or may revert to fully remote instruction depending on the student’s course of study. Students will also no longer have access to any in-person campus activities or services.

Those seeking medical or religious exemption must submit their exemption request by January 13th.

The college also is continuing to require face masks in all campus buildings regardless of vaccination status. Unvaccinated students who have received a medical or religious exemption must participate in weekly pool testing and continue to practice social distancing.

Student-athletes and international students moving onto campus in January must provide a negative COVID-19 test result five days prior to arrival.

JCC’s spring semester begins January 18th at its three campus locations in Jamestown, Olean, and Dunkirk.