JCC Ranked 11th in Nation for Best Online Certification in Information Technology

Jamestown Community College has been ranked 11th in the nation for Best Online Certifications in Information Technology. This is according to Best Value Schools’ 2021 rankings.

Best Value Schools is a ranking system that strives to create resources for students who are looking to further their education. It describes JCC’s program as a well-rounded option that will help students prepare for a wide variety of roles in IT.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, job opportunities in IT are projected to grow by eight percent this decade. The 2020 median annual pay for computer and information technology occupations was $91,250. The Best Value Schools’ website states the information technology industry is booming, and says careers in the field often offer a good work environment that includes remote work opportunities.

The Information Technology Certificate program at JCC is available online, and on the Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses, and at the North County Center.

The Best Value ranking is available at bestvalueschools.org/it-certifications-online/