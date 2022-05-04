JCC Small Business Development Center Gives Mark Geise Phoenix Award

The Small Business Development Center at Jamestown Community College has recognized Mark Geise with the U.S. Small Business Administration Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery.

JCC SBDC said that Geise, as the Deputy County Executive for Economic Development and CEO of the County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA), helped many small businesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

They cited his ability to secure funding in loans and grants for businesses in diverse industries, how he helped manufacturers develop PPE to give to other businesses throughout the region, assisted businesses through employment issues, and showed his commitment to the community with the investment of his time and energy.

The award was announced by SBDC as part of National Small Business Week.