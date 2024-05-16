JCC Student Morgan Tobio To Speak At Commencement Ceremony

Jamestown Community College’s commencement ceremony will feature student speaker Morgan Tobio.

Tobio is a Fine Arts student from Hamden, Connecticut.

Since beginning her college career at JCC, Tobio has played a lead or primary role in the theater productions “Heathers,” “Romeo & Juliet,” “Something Rotten,” and “Hamlet.” She earned this year’s Dan Gilhula Theater Arts Scholarship and the Robert Lee Scharmann Drama Scholarship. Tobio also received the Scharmann scholarship last year and has submitted multiple works to the Juried Student Art Exhibition during her time at JCC.

She intends to continue her studies and become an art teacher.

More information about commencement ceremonies at JCC can be found at sunyjcc.edu/events.