JCC, SUNY Fredonia Partnership Brings Two Bachelor’s Degree Programs to JCC This Fall

Jamestown Community College students will be able to complete bachelor’s degree programs on campus starting this Fall thanks to a partnership between JCC and SUNY Fredonia.

The initial rollout of “JCC + FRED: Bachelor’s Opportunities Locally Delivered” will include Early Childhood/Childhood Education, and Business Administration. College officials say the goal is to bring greater ease to the pursuit of a bachelor’s degree for those who have already attained an associate’s degree in these areas.

The classes will be available in late afternoon and evening to accommodate working adults and traditional students.

SUNY Fredonia faculty will teach courses on the Jamestown Campus with a live feed simultaneously available for JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus, extending the reach of JCC + FRED: BOLD to serve students in Olean and surrounding areas.

Recent college and soon-to-be high school graduates, as well as adults with associate’s degrees who seek retraining or are interested in pursuing a bachelor’s degree are also eligible for JCC + FRED: BOLD.

Former JCC students who have some college credit but did not complete a degree program will be able to continue their education and ultimately receive degrees from both institutions. The business program can serve both full and part-time students, while the education programs are primarily geared to full-time learners.

For more information, visit sunyjcc.edu/bold or fredonia.edu/bold