JCC, SUNY Fredonia Students Required to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Jamestown Community College and SUNY Fredonia students who are unvaccinated have 35 days from August 23rd to provide proof of a full vaccination series. The State University of New York’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement has officially gone into effect for students attending in-person courses following the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine on Monday.

According to SUNY policy, students must provide proof of either one dose of a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson) or two doses of a two-dose vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer) — or submit requests for an exemption based on medical or religious grounds. Requests must be submitted and approved prior to the end of the 35-day grace period.

Upon expiration of this grace period, any student who has not shown that they have completed a full vaccine series or been granted an exemption will either be unenrolled, or may revert to fully remote instruction depending on the student’s course of study. The policy notes that students will also no longer have access to any in-person campus activities or services.

Due to the continued spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, both colleges previously announced that face masks are required in all campus buildings regardless of vaccination status. Unvaccinated students who have received a medical or religious exemption will also have to participate in weekly pool testing and continue to practice social distancing.