JCC To Kick Off 75th Anniversary With Community Fair This Saturday

Jamestown Community College will hold a 75th Anniversary Community Fair this Saturday.

The free event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the Jamestown campus. It kicks off a celebration marking the college’s 75 years of serving students and the surrounding region. The campus grounds around the pond will be transformed into a festive space featuring local vendors, community organizations, food trucks, and kids’ activities.

Participating vendors include Hope Smoothies, The Pillow Lady, Rylee’s Corner, Dad’s Official Food Truck, Cups & Cones, Personal Touch, Three C’s Catering Food Truck, Chautauqua Soap Co., Art Cloth & Craft, Cince’s Nails, TSE Wildlife Center, and Sukanya Burman Dance.

Additional activities include bounce houses from Eventz by Scott, face painting tables, and yard games for all ages.

Several JCC departments and organizations will also participate, including the Cattaraugus County Campus Hatch Cafe, Admissions, Workforce Development, Residence Life, Athletics, and Liberty Partnerships. The JCC Bookstore will be open during the event and plans to sell exclusive 75th anniversary merchandise.

Following the fair, JCC’s 75th celebration continues with Alumni Weekend on Friday, September 12 and Saturday, September 13 in Jamestown. This will include a happy hour gathering at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel on Friday night, followed by a full day of activities Saturday on campus.

Later this year, the annual JCC Foundation Gala on November 6 at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel will carry a 75th anniversary theme, including a special toast to the milestone by longtime former employee Nelson Garifi and a ceremony honoring JCC retirees who helped make the college what it is today.

JCC was founded in 1950 as the first community college in the State University of New York system. The community college expanded in 1976 to Olean, where it operates the Cattaraugus County Campus, and in 1988 to Dunkirk, which is home to the college’s North County Center.

For more information and updates on the anniversary celebration, visit sunyjcc.edu/75.