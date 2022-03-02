JCC to No Longer Mandate Masks in College Buildings, Campuses

Jamestown Community College has announced they will no longer mandate masks in college buildings and campuses.

JCC President Dr. Daniel DeMarte announced the change following the Centers for Disease Control‘s new masking guidelines and Governor Kathy Hochul lifting the statewide mandate.

DeMarte said vaccination requirements for students do remain in place. Per SUNY guidelines, students participating in on-campus classes and activities must have received the COVID-19 vaccine and booster. Weekly pool testing remains mandatory for unvaccinated employees and students with medical or religious exemptions. Pool testing also remains open to anyone who wishes to test.

Students, employees, and visitors who wish to continue masking may do so. Masks will continue to be available at the entrances of campus buildings, and employees and students with underlying health conditions or concerns are welcome to contact JCC’s Health Services for additional information.

For more information, contact JCC’s Health Services at 716-338-1013.