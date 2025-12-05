WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / JCC To Present Two Music Events This Month

JCC To Present Two Music Events This Month

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown Community College has two music events celebrating the winter season for December.

The JCC Concert Choir and Concert Band will present a collection of musical selections during their annual Winter Concert in the Jamestown Campus Scharmann Theatre at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 9. The Concert Choir is directed by Julie Costantini and the Concert Band by Chris Wakefield.

The JCC Rock Ensembles will deliver a high-energy performance during the Winter Jam! concert at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 11 in the Scharmann Theatre. Directed by Bill Eckstrom, the group will showcase a diverse selection of music in a variety of styles.

The concerts will also be livestreamed on Zoom. Visit sunyjcc.edu/events and navigate to the concert event to find the event link.

The Winter Concert Series are free and open to the public.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.