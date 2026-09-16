JCC, YMCA Cut Ribbon On JAY Wellness Center

Jamestown Community College and the Jamestown Area YMCA were joined by officials to officially cut the ribbon on the new JAY Wellness Center.

The opening of the JCC YMCA branch to YMCA members and JCC faculty, staff, and students in August marked the first phase of planned collaborations on the Jamestown Campus.

The opening of the JCC YMCA branch allows area residents to continue accessing cardio, strength-training, aquatic, and indoor track facilities as JCC and the YMCA move forward with the next phases of development.

The JAY Wellness Center is part of a $48 million project that will bring together community wellness, athletics and youth development in a unified 52,000-square-foot hub on the Jamestown Campus. It is expected to open in 2029.

The Jamestown Area YMCA and JCC named the planned facility by combining the YMCA’s identity with the college’s Jayhawk mascot.

JCC and the YMCA are also working to renovate space in the Katharine Jackson Carnahan Center to create an early learning childcare center that will be managed by the YMCA and serve up to 102 children. JCC received a $2.9 million grant through the Child Care Capital Construction Funding Program for the project. Renovations are expected to begin in October, with a scheduled opening in September 2027.

Other future projects include an overhaul of JCC’s athletic fields that includes structural upgrades to transform current campus grounds into premium turf fields with custom overlays for varsity and community baseball and softball.

Visit sunyjcc.edu/JAY for more information about the facility and membership opportunities.