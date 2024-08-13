JCC’s College Connections Program Accreditation Renewed

The Accreditation Commission of the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships has reaffirmed accreditation to the College Connections program at Jamestown Community College.

College Connections partners JCC with area school districts to provide high school students the opportunity to earn high school and college credit by completing JCC courses taught in their school district by JCC-trained and supported teachers. The content, assignments, projects, and assessments in the courses are consistent with those taught on the college’s campuses. Course completion earns the student JCC credit, which is verified on their official transcript. This makes the credits transferable to other colleges and universities.

Nationwide there are 134 NACEP-accredited programs like College Connections available in 26 states. NACEP is the nation’s only accrediting body for these unique educational partnerships. NACEP accreditation means an institution has met the nation’s most rigorous standard in concurrent enrollment program development. JCC first earned NACEP accreditation in 2009.

High School Partnerships Director Jade Barber said, “We currently partner with 36 high schools in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties. Last year we offered 82 different college courses through College Connections.”

Barber said approximately 2,300 students earned more than 18,600 college credits last year through the program.

To earn accreditation, concurrent enrollment programs conduct a self-study, document how their programs adhere to NACEP’s 16 standards, and undergo a rigorous peer-review process conducted by a team of representatives from NACEP accredited programs, as well as the members of the NACEP Accreditation Commission. NACEP’s accreditation is valid for five years initially, and seven years for programs that are reaccredited between accreditation reviews. JCC’s accreditation is valid through the 2030-2031 academic year.

Explore the College Connections program at JCC at sunyjcc.edu/CollegeConnections.