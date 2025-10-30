JCC’s Fall Musical ‘Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812’ Opens Nov. 7

Jamestown Community College’s fall musical, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” will open November 7 on the Jamestown Campus.

The production, led by JCC arts programming administrator Mark Sasse, will run November 7 through 9 and November 14 through 16.

The musical, set in 1812 Russia, is an adaptation of a 70-page segment from Leo Tolstoy’s 1869 novel War and Peace.

The show will offer limited on-stage seating and the production features a rotating stage that serves as the show’s centerpiece.

The cast features a live orchestra that’s a big part of the action. The musical is entirely sung through with no spoken dialogue.

The production is directed by Julie Costantini, with Chris Wakefield as pit orchestra conductor, Jennie Caruso as choreographer, Sebastian Tilaro as stage manager and Julie Livengood as rehearsal pianist.

The Friday and Saturday shows are scheduled for 7:00 p.m., with 2:00 p.m. matinees on Sunday. Visit sunyjcc.edu/ScharmannTheatre for tickets and more information.