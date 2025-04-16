‘JCC’s Got Talent’ Set for April 23

“JCC’s Got Talent” hits the Scharmann Theatre stage at Jamestown Community College on April 23.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. next Wednesday and is open to the public. Admission is $3 at the door.

The event is co-sponsored by JCC’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and Student Senate and will feature the best theatrical, performance, and musical acts JCC students have to offer. Prizes will be awarded to the top three acts, with the audience supporting their favorites by purchasing voting tickets

Refreshments and 50/50 raffle tickets will also be available to purchase. All proceeds benefit the Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship.

Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for two-year college students that focuses on academic achievement, service, and other standards set by JCC’s Jamestown and Cattaraugus County Campus chapters

For more information, email JCC’s Renee Funke at ReneeFunke@mail.sunyjcc.edu or Heather Metzger at HeatherMetzger@mail.sunyjcc.edu.