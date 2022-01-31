JCC’s Nursing Program Application Deadline Extended

Jamestown Community College’s nursing program application deadline has been extended through the spring semester due to COVID-19 circumstances.

Applications will be accepted on a seat-available basis. Completed applications received by the initial February 1 deadline will be given priority in the selection process.

The extension helps students who missed mandatory information sessions between November and January, and those who did not meet program eligibility requirements by the February 1 deadline but could be eligible after completing the spring 2022 semester.

Eligibility requirements can be found at www.sunyjcc.edu/nursing.