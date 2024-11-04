WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

JCC’s Veterans and Military Aligned Student Club To Host 2nd Annual Veterans Day 5K Run/Walk

Jamestown Community College’s Veterans and the Military Aligned Student Club are hosting their second annual Veterans Day 5K run/walk on Saturday, November 9.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the Jamestown Campus Physical Education Complex parking lot, with the race starting at 11:00 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers.

The cost to participate is $10 for students and veterans and $20 for community members. You can register online at sunyjcc.edu/events or the day of the race.

Proceeds from the 5K support JCC’s Veterans Scholarship Fund and club activities. The first event, held last year, raised more than $300.

