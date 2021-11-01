JDRF Appoints Lori Cornell as WNY Development Director

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation has announced that Lori Cornell has been appointed as the Development Director in Western New York for the Upstate New York Chapter.

Cornell has over twenty years of experience in government and politics, having worked at every level of local, state and federal jurisdictions in both elective and appointed positions. She earned her Bachelor’s degree at the University of Notre Dame as part of the school’s Honors Program in Public Service, and later earned her Master’s degree in Strategic Leadership from St. Bonaventure University. She currently lives in Bemus Point with her husband and their four teenage sons.

In the role of Development Director, Cornell will serve as part of the Upstate New York Chapter’s leadership team. Lori will play a key role in the Chapter’s overall fundraising strategy, in advocacy, and in providing support for families and individuals living with Type 1 Diabetes.