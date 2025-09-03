Jenny Tilaro Welcomed As Washington Middle School’s New Assistant Principal

Jamestown Public Schools are welcoming a new assistant principal to Washington Middle School.

The Jamestown School Board has approved the appointment of Jenny Tilaro. She fills the position vacated by Tim Anderson, who became Washington’s building principal on July 1.

Tilaro has served as the assistant principal at Erie High School in Erie, Pa. since 2023. Prior to joining EHS, she served as a high school science teacher at Allegany-Limestone Middle High School and spent two years as staff development specialist at Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES. She has also held administrative roles at Northern Chautauqua Catholic School and Randolph Central School. She began her career teaching science at Southwestern Central School before serving at Bemus Point Central School District. Tilaro also served as a New York State Master Teacher through SUNY Buffalo State from 2014 to 2016 and again in 2023, where she facilitated STEM professional development.

She received her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Fredonia, her master’s degree from the University at Buffalo, and her educational leadership masters from Stony Brook University, where she obtained her school building and school district leader certifications.

Tilaro resides in Lakewood with her husband Robert, owner of Tilaro’s Bakery, and her sons Sebastian and Gabriel.