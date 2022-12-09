JHS A Cappella Choir’s 98th Annual ‘A Capella Vespers’ Set for Dec. 11 & 18

The Jamestown High School A Cappella Choir will hold its 98th annual “A Cappella Vespers” on Sunday, December 11 and Sunday, December 18.

Both performances will start at 4:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church located at 120 Chandler Street.

Admission is free and a good-will offering will be taken.

This is the first A Cappella Vespers performance since 2019 that will welcome back a full audience. The concert will feature excerpts from major choral works as well as seasonal songs and carols.

The 68-voice A Cappella Choir features smaller ensembles, including the Madrigal Singers, Men of Tomorrow and Ladies of Today. The choir will be accompanied on the piano by Julie Livengood and on the organ by Brian Bogey, the choir’s director emeritus.