JHS After Graduation Committee Holds Chicken BBQ Fundraiser

A Chicken Dinner fundraiser for the Jamestown High School After Graduation Party will take place this Thursday.

The Jamestown High School After Graduation will host the dinner in front of the high school Thursday, March 31 from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m.

The dinner includes a half chicken, buttered potatoes, barbecue beans, and a roll.

Presale tickets are available at the school until Wednesday, March 30 by calling Donnelle Conti at 716-665-0757. Extra dinners will be available on a first come first serve basis. The price is $13 per dinner.