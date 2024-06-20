JHS Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian Announced

Jamestown High School has announced Carsen Bane and Ella Storms as valedictorian and salutatorian of the Class of 2024.

Carsen Bane, Valedictorian, is the son of David and Heidi Bane. During his time at JHS, he has been a member of the varsity football, wrestling, soccer, and tennis teams, as well as the National Honor Society, Key Club, and as Sergeant-At-Arms for the Class of 2024. He will attend SUNY Alfred State to study civil engineering technology.

Bane has received a number of honors and awards including the Stanley Weeks Braw Caddie Clan Award for Excellence, the part-time SUNY JCC Dean’s List, Rhetoric Award, Jasmine Cantor Scholarship, and has received a number of awards for his excellence in athletics, including being named fourth-team All-New York State, and an All-State Honorable Mention.

Salutatorian Ella Storms is the daughter of Gregory Storms and Melissa Storms. During her time at JHS, she has been Student Council Secretary, Co-President and an Anchor for the Broadcast Communications Club, a member of National Honor Society and the JHS Musical. She will attend the University at Buffalo to study environmental sustainability.

Storms has received numerous honors and awards including the George Eastman Young Leaders Award, the Warner Public Speaking Award, the Allison Ney & Christa Stineman Memorial Scholarships, Buffalo Business First Wellness All-Star, Ethel Davis Award, Jamestown School Forest Award, Jasmine Cantor Scholarship, Zonta Club Mary Bargar Young Women in Public Affairs Award, AP Scholar with Honor, Warner Public Speaking Award, Jamestown Community College Part-time Student Dean’s List, Honor Roll, and Student of the Month.