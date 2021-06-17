JHS Graduation to Be One Ceremony, No Capacity Restrictions

Jamestown Public Schools released an update on the High School graduation ceremony this morning:

Due to new NYSDOH guidance released yesterday that eliminates previously imposed capacity limits, JHS is pleased to announce that they can now hold one graduation ceremony on Friday, June 25th at 7 p.m. in the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater for all 2021 graduates. There will be no restrictions on the number of guests that can attend the ceremony, however, all unvaccinated attendees must wear a mask, including children under 12. Watch a video from Superintendent Whitaker at www.jpsny.org/2021 for more information. If you have any questions, please contact JHS at 483-3470.