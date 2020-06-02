WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

JHS Graduation To Take Place June 25 at STrider Field, Specific Details Still Being Ironed Out

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown High School’s 2020 Graduation Ceremony is expected to take place at Strider Field on Thursday, June 25 with a rain date of Friday, June 26.

The decision to hold the event outdoors was announced on Monday due to the COVID-19 state of emergency.  In a media release, school officials say the district is planning a ceremony that adheres to safety requirements for social distancing and limits on gatherings of more than 10 people.

In addition to the ceremony at Strider Field, graduation speeches will be recorded in advance and aired on JPS’ website/social media on Wednesday, June 24.

Jamestown High School will soon be providing more specific details to students and families about the ceremony, including scheduled times for students and families to visit Strider Field to receive their diploma.

