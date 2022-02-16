JHS Scholar Athletes, Football Team Recognized at School Board Meeting

Scholar athletes and the Jamestown High School Football team were recognized for their efforts at the Jamestown School Board meeting Tuesday night.

Athletic Director Ben Drake said studies have shown that inter-scholastic athletics improve graduation rates, school attendance, decrease discipline issues, and there’s a correlation with improvement with grade point averages. He said this was the first year they can remember where every one of the high school’s varsity teams were named scholar athlete teams, “During the first ten weeks of the school year, take the top 75% of every roster and if it comes out to a 90% or better, you’re named a scholar athlete team. And we always have a few teams but this is the first year that we could remember that every team in the season was a scholar athlete team, so that over 75% of our varsity athletes this year had a 90% or higher GPA in the Fall.”

Drake said 18 students were named All Western New York Scholar Athletes, “And in order to do that, you have to be a senior and you have to have a cumulative GPA of 90% or higher from your first six semesters in high school. And so 18 of them is a lot. We always have a handful. Some seasons we’ll have more than others but 18 is quite a few so I just want to recognize them.”

The Jamestown High School Football team was recognized for their accomplishments this season and the players offered their thanks to the school board for all of their support for the team.

Jamestown High School Individual Fall All-WNY Scholar-athletes:

Cecelia Eklum (girls tennis) – winner

Rylie Loomis (girls volleyball) – winner

Nick Miraglia (football) – winner

Jaymin Morano (boys cross country) – winner

Ben Anderson (football) – honorable mention

Madison Arthurs (girls tennis) – honorable mention

Skyela Banse-Fay (girls soccer) – honorable mention

Mia Brown (girls tennis) – honorable mention

Colton Cappalino (boys cross country) – honorable mention

Nicole Carlson (girls volleyball) – honorable mention

Regan Coombs (girls volleyball) – honorable mention

Hannah Grey (girls volleyball) – honorable mention

Rena Huntington (girls tennis) – honorable mention

Cadance Main (girls volleyball) – honorable mention

Nicole McGrath (girls tennis) – honorable mention

Natalie Reinhardt (girls swimming) – honorable mention

Haileigh Rhodes (girls soccer) – honorable mention

Annika Spitzer (girls tennis) – honorable mention