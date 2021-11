The Jamestown High School Student Organization is holding a food drive now through November 23rd for Thanksgiving.

The four classes are competing to bring in the most food and are each donating to a different community organization.

The community is welcome to donate non-perishable foods by dropping off at JHS’ main doors. Food Drive donations will be given to God’s Pantry at First Covenant Church, St. Susan’s Center and Tree of Life Lutheran Church Food Cupboard.