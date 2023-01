Jamestown High School’s Winter Band Concert will take place tonight.

The concert will start at 7:00 p.m. and be held in the High School auditorium.

It will feature both the Concert and Symphonic Bands under the direction of Meghan Murray. Music selections will include Avengers: End Game, marches by Karl King and John Philip Sousa, as well as music by Andrew Lloyd Weber.

The concert is free and open to the public.