JHS Winter Guard Hosts Annual Home Show March 25

Pictured are members of the Jamestown Express varsity winter guard. Front Row: Riley Beatty, Madisin Kanaby, and McKenna Cuifolo. Middle Row: Becca Rossey, Jaidan Lutgen, Natalie Wilson, and Addison Cappalino. Back Row: Kayla Nickerson, Jordyn Christensen, Tessa Chapman, Kenzie Carpenter, and Erin Trace

The Jamestown High School Winter Guard will host its annual home show this Saturday, March 25.

The performance will host 12 guards from western New York and Pennsylvania.

31 Jamestown students will perform in Varsity Jamestown Express and Junior Varsity Jamestown Caboose.

The Jamestown Express will travel to Dayton, Ohio in April to compete with over 100 guards in the country at the Winter Guard International Color Guard World Championships.

The Winter Guard show takes place at 5:00 p.m., March 25 in the High School’s McElrath Gymnasium. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the door.

