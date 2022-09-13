WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Joe Sempolinski to Be Sworn In September 13 as 23rd Congressional District Representative

Joe Sempolinski to Be Sworn In September 13 as 23rd Congressional District Representative

By Leave a Comment

Congressman-Elect Joe Sempolinski will be sworn into office tonight.

The Republican won a special election against Democrat Max Della Pia to fill the seat vacated by former Representative Tom Reed, who left office in May to take another job.

The swearing in will take place on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Sempolinski will be joined by Democrat Pat Ryan, who is being sworn in to represent New York’s 19th Congressional District. Alaska Representative-elect and Democrat Mary Peltola also will be sworn in after defeating Sarah Palin in a special election there to fill the state’s lone seat in the House of Representatives.

A New York State law passed in 2019 demanded special elections for the two districts, even as redistricting has changed the boundaries for the upcoming November elections.

Sempolinski said in his campaign that he was running only to fill the remainder of the outgoing 23rd District. The new 23rd District will be a contest between state Republican Party Chair Nick Langworthy and Democrat Max Della Pia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.