John King Jr. Named SUNY Chancellor

The State University of New York Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of John B. King Jr. as the 15th chancellor of SUNY.

King’s selection was the result of a year-long global search. He replaces Deborah Stanley, former president of SUNY Oswego, who has been serving as interim chancellor since December 2021. Stanley had been serving as interim Chancellor following the resignation of Jim Malatras.

King is currently the President of The Education Trust, a nonprofit organization that promotes high academic achievement for all students in early childhood, K-12 education, and higher education. He also served as U.S. Secretary of Education under President Barack Obama.

King will begin his new role in January.