JPD Looking For Info On May 2024 Homicide

The Jamestown Police Department is asking the public to come forward with information regarding a homicide on Buffalo Street in May 2024.

The JPD’s Detective Bureau is actively pursuing an investigation into the homicide of Jerad Davis, which occurred on May 2, 2024, at 442 Buffalo Street.

Initially, Jamestown Police Officers and the Jamestown Fire Department responded to the location for a reported overdose. Following an investigation that involved the Chautauqua County Coroner’s Office, the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office, the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Davis family, it was determined that Mr. Davis’s death was the result of a homicide, not an overdose.

Police say Davis sustained fatal injuries from an assault.

A person of interest has been identified in connection with this case, and additional witnesses have recently provided information to investigators.

The Jamestown Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding the circumstances surrounding this incident to come forward. Specifically, investigators would like to speak with anyone who observed or had contact with Jerad Davis on or about March 1, 2024 through May 2, 2024, or was inside the apartment located at 442 Buffalo Street in Jamestown during this same time frame.

Individuals with information are encouraged to contact the Jamestown Police Department Detective Bureau at 716-483-7536 or the anonymous tip line at 716-483-TIPS (8477).

The Davis family has issued a statement that says, “We are seeking justice for Jerad. He did not deserve this, and we deeply miss him. Our lives will never be the same without him.”