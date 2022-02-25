JPD Looking for Suspects Who Fled Traffic Stop in Stolen Car

Jamestown Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the people driving a stolen car who fled a traffic stop.

JPD said officers stopped a car with two men inside around 1:40 Thursday afternoon on West Sixth and Clinton Streets, but the driver refused to roll down his window and drove off.

The car was last seen speeding southbound on Foote Avenue to Ivy Street before turning onto Cole Avenue. The car, reported stolen from Staten Island, is a black 2019 Mazda C-X-5 with a New York license plate of J-M-H 7363.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or occupants is asked to contact Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537 or the anonymous tip line at 716-483-8477.