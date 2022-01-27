JPD Warning Drivers Who Cause Gridlock While Dropping Kids Off at School

Jamestown Police are asking drivers to follow traffic rules in school zones while dropping off kids or face being ticketed.

JPD posted on social media that the department has received an “unbelievable amount of ‘parking’ complaints” at nearly every school in the district. At issue are people parking facing both directions on both sides of the streets in addition to cars traveling both directions down the “middle lane,” causing gridlock.

JPD said this creates a dangerous situation where emergency vehicles can’t get through and is especially dangerous for pedestrians. Officials added that while officers have tried educating parents and others who pick up and drop off children at the school, it is not working well which will result in tickets being issued.

The department added that when in doubt, unless you are on a one-way street, your driver’s side should never be parked along the curb.