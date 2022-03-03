JPS Announces Kindergarten Registration Date

Jamestown Public Schools has announced the kindergarten registration date for the 2022-2023 school year.

Registration will be done by appointment on Thursday, April 28th at the district administration offices located at 197 Martin Road.

Any child who resides in the city of Jamestown and who will be 5 years old on or before December 1, 2022, is eligible to attend kindergarten in the district this fall.

If your child is not currently enrolled in a Jamestown Public Schools Universal Pre-K program and will be of kindergarten age, contact JPS Central Registration Office at 483-4344 with any questions and to schedule an appointment. Registration information and forms will be mailed to families once an appointment is scheduled.

This registration day is only for students who are new to the Jamestown Public Schools. This registration is not for students who are currently enrolled in UPK programs at any Jamestown Public School UPK site, including Head Start at Bush Elementary School, Holy Family, A Children’s Place, YMCA, or YWCA.