JPS Increasing Safety Measures After Persell Student Struck by Car

Jamestown Public Schools are stepping up traffic safety procedures after a Persell Middle School student was struck by a car on Hazeltine Avenue Tuesday morning.

Jamestown Public Schools said in a release that the student was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure and that the parents were notified.

District officials said they will increase supervision and monitoring during arrival and dismissal, and will continue to remind students of the expectation to cross only in designated crosswalks. The district has contacted the City of Jamestown to explore a partnership in a traffic study of the Hazeltine Avenue and Baker Street intersection for potential traffic control devices and pedestrian safety measures.

School officials asks families to discuss the importance with their children about crossing only at crosswalks and to look for oncoming traffic before crossing a street. Drivers are also reminded to observe the 20 mile per hour speed limit in school zones and to watch for pedestrians.