JPS Superintendent Wants Guardrail Reinstalled Near Persell Middle School

Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent agrees that a guardrail should be reinstalled near Persell Middle School.

Dr. Kevin Whitaker said he’s willing to do whatever necessary for the safety of children, “I 100% believe there should be guardrails, signs, flashing lights, whatever it takes to alert drivers who are coming down a hill, especially in winter time, especially when there could be ice, snow, visibility issues, that there is a decision to be made .. slow down and turn right, slow down and turn left, do not go straight into the grass of a school. So, I’m very much in favor of a guardrail, signs, and anything else.

Whitaker said he supports whatever is legal and necessary to help make this happen. He said that the School Board would need to approve any action that’s taken.

City Council member at large Jeff Russell stated at a recent council work session that he believes the City and School District should have a conversation about replacing the guardrail after a recent incident where a car slid onto school property and hit a street sign due to inclement weather.

The intersection was recently reconfigured in 2024 to help slow traffic on Baker Street as it reached the intersection near Hazeltine Avenue, but a guardrail that had previously existed by Persell Middle School had been removed during construction.

Russell stated the cost to replace that guardrail would be over $10,000.