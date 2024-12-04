JPS Teachers Are Piloting Two New Math Books

The Jamestown Public School District is currently piloting two new math curriculum programs.

Assistant Superintendent for Instruction & School Improvement Tina Sandstrom said this began in December 2023 with the creation of a steering committee and is using the same process the district used recently to select its new literacy curriculum. She said stakeholders involved include teachers, administration, and district leaders.

Persell Middle School Assistant Principal Michelle Buccola said the goal is to determine the best math textbook for kindergarten through 8th grade.

She said in Spring 2024, the Steering Committee selected the HMH Into Math and SAVVAS enVision books to pilot, “And then in the summer of 2024, our piloting teachers were given lots of professional development so that they would be able to implement these textbooks in their classrooms. We spent the fall of 2024 really engaging in these textbooks. The teachers have been reflecting, they’ve been providing feedback, and we’ve been meeting monthly to discuss pros and cons. And then they’ve also been sharing with their non-piloting peers so that they could be involved in this process as well.”

Buccola said the next step is for teachers to vote on which textbook to move forward with on January 31, 2025.

The results of that vote will then be brought before the Jamestown School Board in February 2025.