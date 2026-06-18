Saturday, June 20 is CHQ Trails Day in Chautauqua County.

Hikers, bikers, paddlers, families, and outdoor enthusiasts are being encouraged to take part in a variety of guided activities and choose-your-own adventures happening at locations across the county.

Presented by the Friends of the Chautauqua County Greenways (FCCG), CHQ Trails Day is designed to spark excitement for the region’s trail system and inspire more people to explore the 250+ miles of publicly accessible recreational trails that connect communities, parks, forests, waterways, and scenic overlooks throughout the county.

For those who love to paddle, Everwild Land Trust will host guided canoe/kayak trips at Kyle’s Landing Preserve, with a tentative, weather- and conditions-dependent 2.5-mile paddle down the upper Cassadaga Creek led by an Everwild Land Trust guide. Participants will travel through a series of preserves, with a shuttle provided from Kyle’s Landing Preserve to the launch point, and a few kayaks available for those who do not own one (participants should plan to wear a personal flotation device; reservations will be required through Everwild Land Trust, with details to be shared).

Mountain bikers can join a beginner/intermediate, no-drop group ride organized by the Western New York Mountain Bicycling Association at Chautauqua Gorge State Forest in Mayville, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Riders will meet at the main parking lot at the end of Hannum Road and cover the “Gorge Loop” along with the Chautauqua Rails to Trails route; participants are encouraged to bring water and a snack and to wear a helmet.

Also at 10 a.m. is a family-friendly hike in southern Chautauqua County at the Dobbins Woods Preserve, off of Bly Hill Rd. in Ashville. This event is also being organized by Everwild Land Trust. This nature walk will be guided by an Everwild staff member and is open to all abilities, ages, and interest.

Families looking for an easygoing way to get outside can head to Boutwell Hill State Forest’s Homestead Loop Project in Cherry Creek from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a family-friendly outing hosted by the Chautauqua County Equestrian Club and Boutwell Hill Ski Club. The event will include free horse-drawn wagon rides over the Homestead Trail, food for participants, and the option of a hike on the trail; attendees are encouraged to come prepared for summer conditions.

Another family option takes place at Portland Town Park in Brocton at noon, where Chautauqua Rails to Trails will host a Family Picnic & Hike—an ideal midday meet-up for neighbors and visitors to enjoy a relaxed trail experience together.

For those interested in seeing trail improvements up close, the Chautauqua County Parks Commission and Parks Department will lead a Family Group Hike at the Earl Cardot Eastside Overland Trail, departing at 1:00 p.m. from the Harris Hill State Forest lot at the corner of Gerry-Ellington Road in Gerry. The hike will highlight recent trail work, with distance options ranging from approximately 2 miles to 3.5 miles, and leashed, well-behaved pets are welcome.

For more information, visit ChooseCHQ.com/CHQTrailsDay.