Kathy Hochul Sworn In as NYS First Female Governor

Kathy Hochul has been sworn in as New York State’s First Female Governor.

The private ceremony took place at 12:01 this morning with the public swearing in ceremony set for 10am.

Hochul plans to meet with legislative leaders later this morning and make a public address at 3 p.m.

Andrew Cuomo in his final address as Governor yesterday, continued to attack the State Attorney General’s report for saying he sexually harassed anyone. He also cited his past accomplishments while adding that Kathy Hochul will be able to step up to the challenge as Governor.

Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, released a statement saying the governor was exploring his options for his post-gubernatorial life but had “no interest in running for office again.”

Cuomo’s resignation won’t end his legal problems.

An aide who said Cuomo groped her breast has filed a complaint with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Separately, Cuomo was facing a legislative investigation into whether he misled the public about COVD-19 deaths in nursing homes to protect his reputation as a pandemic leader and improperly got help from state employees in writing a book that may net him $5 million.

For the first time, a majority of the most powerful figures in New York state government will be women, including state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Attorney General Letitia James and Chief Judge Janet DiFiore. The state Assembly is led by a man, Speaker Carl Heastie.

Hochul made some initial staff announcements yesterday, saying she is adding Karen Persichilli Keogh to be the Secretary to the Governor and Elizabeth Fine to be Counsel to the Governor.

Keogh served on then-Senator Hillary Clinton’s senior staff as New York State Director and campaign manager for her successful 2006 Senate re-election.

Fine is Executive Vice-President and General Counsel of Empire State Development (ESD), New York’s economic development agency.

Hochul, who has already said she plans to run for a full term next year, is expected to pick a left-leaning New York City politician as her lieutenant governor.