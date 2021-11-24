‘Keeping Each Other Warm’ Project Kicks Off Donation Drive This Saturday

The “Keeping Each Other Warm in Jamestown” program that provides free winter gear to residents will kick off its 8th year with a donation drive on Saturday at Jamestown Community College.

Founder and Executive Director Georgeanna Guiffrida Ribbing said the donation drive will take place from 10am to noon at the Curtis Street Parking Lot, “Myself and Shannon Bassette, who is a representative from the Jamestown Justice Coalition, we’re partnering with them this year for a few donation drives throughout the season and this is our first one to kick of the season in earnest. Her and I will be there collecting donation items for the project that we will hang on our clotheslines that are located throughout the city of Jamestown, throughout the season.”

Ribbing said people can bring new, store bought or handmade items to this event. All sizes of hats, gloves, earmuffs, scarves, winter socks; and newborn sizes in coats and snowpants will be accepted.

Ribbing said this year’s clothesline sites include the Riverwalk at the Keelboat Landing, outside Art Cloth & Studio on East Third Street, Lillian Dickson Park on Falconer Street, and the Willard Street Tot Lot, “The James Prendergast Library maintains a line right outside of their main doors at the library. They also double as a donation collection site as well, so any donations throughout the season can always be dropped off at the Prendergast Library during their regular business hours in addition to any donation drives or collection drives we have throughout the season.”

She added that Tracy Plaza also will have a line with City Hall operating as a donation site too. Donation sites will accept both new and gently used items.

For more information about the “Keeping Each Other Warm in Jamestown” program including donation drive events, visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/keepeachotherwarm