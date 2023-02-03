Kick Cabin Fever Indoor Triathlon is Saturday, Feb 4

The Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County will hold its 14th annual Kick Cabin Fever Indoor Triathlon this Saturday.

The event will start at 9:00 a.m. at Chautauqua Health and Fitness located in the Turner Community Center in Chautauqua.

Alliance Coordinator Carri Raynor said the event promotes a healthy outlet for those “battling the winter blues and hoping to feel better by participating in a fun activity.”

She said particpants do not have to be a seasoned athlete to compete. There are three events; swim, bike, and run that last a total of 45 minutes.

The cost is $35 per individual or $75 per a team of two or three people. All proceeds for the Kick Cabin Fever Indoor Triathlon stay in Chautauqua County for suicide prevention efforts.

If you would like to participate in this year’s event, register at https://forms.gle/8aT7ch52CFa5Ry3Z8.

For additional information, visit www.facebook.com/KickCabinFever.