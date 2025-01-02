Kids’ College Returns to JCC

Jamestown Community College is bringing back Kids’ College starting this month.

The program delivers fun and educational monthly activities to children in grades 3-6. It was a staple at JCC locations for more than 20 years until the pandemic halted operations in 2020.

The new Kids’ College features six sessions scheduled for 2025 thus far, starting on Saturday, January 11 and continuing through June on the second Saturday of each month. Each session is set for 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Hamilton Collegiate Center Student Union off James Street.

Sessions include: “Adventure in Action,” “Nutrition & Physical Activity,” “Life Hacks Lab,” “Career Exploration,” “It’s Never Too Early to Talk About Money,” and “Human & Animal Care.”

Visit jcc.coursestorm.com/course/kid-s-college-v-2-0 to register and learn more about the offerings. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited. Cost is $60 for all sessions.

Email StephanieCardone@mail.sunyjcc.edu or call 716-338-1025 for more information.