Kids, Families Encouraged To Follow Tips To Keep Halloween Safe

Kids and families are encouraged to follow tips to keep Halloween safe today.

For trick or treaters:

  • Stay visible: Wear bright or reflective costumes and carry a flashlight or glow stick.
  • Use safe paths: Stick to sidewalks and crosswalks; avoid cutting through yards.
  • Cross safely: Look both ways before crossing streets and make eye contact with drivers.
  • Stay together: Young children should always be with an adult; older kids should travel in groups.
  • Check costumes: Make sure costumes fit well, don’t drag on the ground, and masks don’t block vision.
  • Avoid strangers: Only visit well-lit homes and never enter a stranger’s house or car.

For Drivers:

  • Slow down: Drive below the speed limit in neighborhoods.
  • Stay alert: Watch for children crossing streets or walking along the roadway.
  • Avoid distractions: Put down your phone and stay focused.
  • Be extra cautious: Turn headlights on early and take extra care at intersections and driveways.

For Homeowners:

  • Light it up: Keep your porch light on and walkway well-lit.
  • Clear paths: Remove obstacles like hoses, decorations, or cords that could cause tripping.
  • Pet safety: Keep pets secured to avoid scaring trick-or-treaters or escaping.

Trick or Treat hours vary across Chautauqua County.

  • Dunkirk is 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
  • Falconer is 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Falconer Fire Department will offer a Table and Treat event at 115 Davis Street. The event will provide a warm, safe alternative to going door to door. The Fire Department will have games, donuts, cider, and decorated tables.
  • Fredonia: 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
  • Jamestown: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

