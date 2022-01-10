Lake and Waterways Grant Program Open in Chautauqua County

The Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development has announced applications for Chautauqua County’s 2% Occupancy Tax for Lakes and Waterways Grant Program are now available.

The Occupancy Tax Grants for Lakes and Waterways are funded through the county’s five percent occupancy or bed tax for the rental of lodging units within the county. Two-fifths or two percent of the bed tax is used solely for the enhancement and protection of lakes and waterways in Chautauqua County.

These grants provide $500 to $40,000 in funding for projects to be implemented from January 1 through December 31, 2023.

Chautauqua County Watershed Coordinator Dave McCoy said they anticipate that approximately $225,000 will be available for grant funded projects in 2023. He encouraged projects that leverage additional investment from land owners and other grant programs such as the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Water Quality Improvement Program, where each local dollar leverages three state dollars. McCoy added that to date, the program has leveraged over $3 million for water quality improvement projects in Chautauqua County.

Successful projects funded under this program include but are not limited to streambank, shoreline, or ditch stabilization; sediment retention basins; buffer strips; and green infrastructure projects.

Applications are available online on the Chautauqua County Legislature’s website at www.chqgov.com and on the Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development’s website at www.planningchautauqua.com. Hard copies of the applications are also available at the Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Economic Development, 201 W. Third St., Suite 115 in Jamestown, N.Y.

Completed applications are due by April 1, 2022 and should be sent electronically to the link provided on the application form.

For more information, contact Dave McCoy at (716) 661-8915 or by email at mccoyd@chqgov.com.