WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Lakewood Woman Charged for Allegedly Stealing $60,000 from Employer

Lakewood Woman Charged for Allegedly Stealing $60,000 from Employer

By Leave a Comment

LAKEWOOD – Lakewood-Busti Police have charged a Lakewood woman with Grand Larceny after she allegedly stole over $60,000 from a local business during the past year and a half.

Police said 41-year-old Sandra Ford was arrested and issued an appearance ticket following an investigation into the theft.

Ford was employed by the business when she used the owner’s personal credit card and bank account to make personal purchases and pay her bills.

The name of the business was not disclosed.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.