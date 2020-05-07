Lakewood Woman Charged for Allegedly Stealing $60,000 from Employer

LAKEWOOD – Lakewood-Busti Police have charged a Lakewood woman with Grand Larceny after she allegedly stole over $60,000 from a local business during the past year and a half.

Police said 41-year-old Sandra Ford was arrested and issued an appearance ticket following an investigation into the theft.

Ford was employed by the business when she used the owner’s personal credit card and bank account to make personal purchases and pay her bills.

The name of the business was not disclosed.