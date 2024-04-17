Lakewood’s Proposed $5.3 Million Budget Includes 12-Cent Tax Hike

The village of Lakewood‘s proposed $5.3 million budget for 2024-2025 raises the tax rate by 12-cents.

Expenditures in the proposed budget are up $612,611 from the current year’s budget. Health costs saw the biggest increase of $322,471 compared with $164,776 in this year’s budget. Transportation costs also rose by over $129,000.

Total revenues are estimated at $3,142,715. The proposed budget uses $250,000 in surplus funds as well as $50,000 from reserve accounts. The total amount of revenues anticipated to be raised through taxes is $2,012,964.

There were no comments on the proposed budget by the public at a public hearing held on April 15.

It is likely the Village Board will vote on the budget at its Monday, April 22 meeting.